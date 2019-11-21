LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas has pushed back their grand opening for Summer 2021.
The $4.3 billion 110,000-square-foot luxury resort-casino will include 3,500 guest rooms, a 5,000-capacity theater, an infinity pool with views of the Strip and numerous other entertainment options.
Resorts World's initial target opening was end-of-year 2020.
The multibillion-dollar project boasts "a lush outdoor pool oasis" and says the resort is "as inviting and immersive as it is unique."
