LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas and Hilton Hotels have partnered to bring three of Hilton's brands together when the $4.3 billion resort opens in Las Vegas.
The partnership will include three Hilton premium brands — Hilton Hotels & Resorts, LXR and Conrad — into Resorts World Las Vegas, according to a news release. It will mark Hilton's largest multi-brand deal in company history.
"Together, Resorts World and Hilton are bringing back the essence of The Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and synonymous with gaming, conventions and entertainment in Las Vegas, with this multi-brand development," the release said.
The 3,500-room resort, which is currently under construction, will also be part of the Hilton Honor's guest-loyalty program.
Upon completion, Resorts World Las Vegas is expected to have a 5,000-seat theater, 350,000 square feet of meeting and convention space and a 220,000-square-foot pool complex with seven unique pool experiences, among other amenities.
The property plans to open in summer 2021, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.