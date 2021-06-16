LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World, the first ground-up resort development on the Strip in more than a decade, will be the first Las Vegas casino to feature cashless wagering when it debuts on June 24.
According to a news release, Resorts World "will be the first Las Vegas casino where consumers can utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games."
The release notes that it will offer a "seamless cashless wagering experience via GamingPlay, the resort's digital gaming wallet, and card-less logins for Genting Rewards loyalty members."
According to the release, as part of GamingPlay, guests will have three ways to load their digital wallet:
by depositing cash at one of the NEO Kiosks provided by NRT Technology, a global leader in enterprise payment systems for casinos, or at the player services desk, or by enrolling in Sightline’s Play+.
The release states that Play+ will allow guests to connect to external funding sources like a bank account, credit, debit or PayPal account, and load their GamingPlay wallet. This solution will offer guests the flexibility to transfer funds in and out of their GamingPlay wallet and linked Play + account and will provide the convenience of transactions without leaving their seat or standing in lines.
In addition, guests also have three different ways to input and present their loyalty card on the casino floor, including a physical loyalty card, digital loyalty card, or entering their phone number at any slot machine, according to the release.
“Launching cashless gaming solutions at the first major Las Vegas casino opening in a decade presents a tremendous opportunity for Sightline to further the digital transformation of the consumer experience in gaming,” said Joe Pappano, CEO of Sightline Payments. “Resorts World Las Vegas will spotlight the impact that payments innovations can have on the integrated casino resort to the entire gaming industry. We are proud to launch the Resorts World Las Vegas Play+ program alongside this historic opening.”
