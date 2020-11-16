LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World has launched a careers website and is now accepting application for various positions.
According to a news release, jobs range from entry- to management-level positions in multiple resort departments including hotel operations, food and beverage, casino, nightlife, finance and more.
“We’re excited to launch our Career Website and begin our recruitment efforts as we look to create 6,000 new jobs for Las Vegas, which we plan to fill by the time we open next summer,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “As the first property to be built on the Strip in over a decade, we are not only creating a resort experience from the ground up, but cultivating a talented team of hospitality professionals who share in our company’s core values of hard work, compassion, harmony, honesty, loyalty and wellness and safety.”
To apply for available positions, applicants are encouraged to visit Resorts World’s Career Website at www.rwlvcareers.com and create an account.
Among other resources on the careers website, Resorts World said applicants who would like to chat with a recruiter can register online via their account dashboard for one of the available live information sessions.
During these 30-minute sessions, candidates can join a private chat room on their mobile device to ask questions about the application and hiring process in real time. These sessions will begin on Monday, Nov. 30, and will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis.
The property is looking to fill its open positions in the coming months leading up to its summer 2021 debut, the release said.
