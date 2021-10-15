LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Resorts World Las Vegas announced it will transform into "Rodeo World Las Vegas" when Nationals Final Rodeo returns to Las Vegas Dec. 2-11.
The resort said it will host headlining performances by Riley Green on Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the resort's website.
The Events Center at Rodeo World Las Vegas will host the Bullfighters Only World Championship December 3-4 and December 9-11. Tickets can be purchased at bullfightersonly.com.
Resorts World said rodeo fans can also take part in live viewing parties at some of its restaurants.
