LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the 2020 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) may have moved to Texas, the event will still have a "large" presence in Las Vegas.
According to a news release, Resorts World will broadcast NFR live via The Cowboy Channel from Fort Worth, Texas, on the property’s 100,000-square-foot West Tower LED screen.
"While walking down Las Vegas Boulevard, onlookers can catch a glimpse of rodeo’s iconic annual event on one of the largest LED building displays in the world throughout the competition December 3-12," Resorts World said in a news release.
"While we are unable to deliver the NFR Experience to our fans in Las Vegas, the destination will be well represented in Texas in 2020," said Las Vegas Events President Pat Christenson. "Through our two interactive booths at Cowboy Christmas - NFR Central presented by Resorts World Las Vegas and All Roads Lead to Vegas - fans will be able to sample the history and experiences that have made the Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas a must-attend event for more than 35 years. These areas will also allow us to look toward 2021, when the Wrangler NFR returns to our city."
