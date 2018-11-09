LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center said it would offer support to Route 91 survivors affected by the Thousand Oaks shooting in California.
According to a statement from the center, staff would be available over the phone and for walk-in clients.
According to mental health experts, reminders of violence can affect people in various ways and at different times, including hearing or seeing news about violent events, the center said in a statement.
The statement also mentioned how support groups can be helpful for people who are dealing with mass violence, because groups offer a safe environment for talking about shared experiences and emotions.
"We are saddened to hear about the attack that occurred last night in Thousand Oaks," Terri Keener, a licensed clinical social worker and Behavioral Health Coordinator at the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, said. "We encourage anyone who is struggling with fear or anxiety or sadness to reach out and call us. You’re not alone, and we are here to support you."
The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane. The center is open Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for holidays.
