LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Residents around Las Vegas are left in the dark after a monsoon storm brought heavy rain and wind, knocking power lines to ground.
Around 15 power poles snapped off after a wave of rain and wind moved through an area near Boulder Highway and Russell Road Thursday afternoon. Power poles that were not completely damaged were leaning on homes and apartment complexes.
"I'm gonna pack up and I'm going to take him and we're going to go to my sister-in-law's for the night…Because they're telling us it's going to be 11, 12, 13 hours before we have power", Arzano Apartments resident Anna Wright said.
NV Energy reported 1,700 customers without power between Henderson and Las Vegas. Throughout the valley, a total of 3,000 customers experienced some kind of outage.
Las Vegas police blocked off roads to neighborhoods where power lines were down for safety. Residents in Boulder Ranch had to park their cars and walk home.
"It was just like oh my god I go back to my roommate I said you have to come out here and see this. We come out here and it was just like dominos all the way down. From that way all the way down that way", Boulder Ranch resident Deanna Patrick said.
Crews are working to restore power. As of 9:30 p.m. 11 customers were without power. However there's no telling when repairs will be done.
The American Red Cross opened a shelter for residents impacted by the storm at the Parkdale Community center.
To monitor the power outages, visit NV Energy.com.
