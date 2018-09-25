Sierra Vista drug lab scene

Las Vegas Metro police investigate a possible drug lab near Swenson Street and Paradise Road Sept. 25, 2018.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said residents were evacuated from apartment buildings east of the Las Vegas Strip after discovering a possible meth lab operation early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Paradise Road and Swenson Street, to investigate reports of strong fumes emitting from an apartment unit, according to Metro police.

As officers continue to investigate the meth lab, residents in nearby apartment buildings have been evacuated. 

Sierra Vista Drive between Paradise Road and Swenson Street is closed to traffic. 

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Check back for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.