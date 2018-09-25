LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police said residents were evacuated from apartment buildings east of the Las Vegas Strip after discovering a possible meth lab operation early Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to the 500 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Paradise Road and Swenson Street, to investigate reports of strong fumes emitting from an apartment unit, according to Metro police.
@LasVegasFD HAZMAT team enroute to Sierra Vista Dr in @ClarkCountyNV for a meth lab in an apt, @ClarkCountyFD in charge of incident & info. #PIO1News pic.twitter.com/jOGCEaPX9G— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) September 25, 2018
As officers continue to investigate the meth lab, residents in nearby apartment buildings have been evacuated.
Sierra Vista Drive between Paradise Road and Swenson Street is closed to traffic.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.