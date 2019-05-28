LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Neighbors in an east valley senior living complex have been waiting almost three weeks for their elevator to get fixed.
Management told them they'll have to keep waiting.
"I have diabetic neuropathy in my feet. I can stand and walk and so on, but balance, it's a problem,” said John Rosenberger.
The broken elevator in his apartment building at Attica Court senior living is also a problem.
“If I want to go to a grocery store or take the bus some place I have to have somebody help me - somebody has to carry [my walker] down the stairs for me,” Rosengberger said.
And if no one is around to help? "Don't go."
Albert Dukes' wife watched her husband from her balcony Tuesday afternoon, in her electric wheelchair.
“I feel like she's trapped,” Dukes said.
The couple lives on the second floor, next to Rosenberger.
“Her wheelchair, that power wheelchair is too heavy for one man to carry down” Dukes said.
The seniors rely on an elevator that's been broken for weeks.
"I have to ask for help,” said Dukes.
Now they rely on each other.
“We lift their electric mobility carts down. It takes two or three of us because we're all pretty broken here,” said Scott Lammers.
When Lamers isn't helping his neighbors down the stairs, he said he's taking care of his 84-year-old mother.
“I used to take my mom down to the club house for three oh clock social gatherings and such ... we have home health care that we had to bring in,” he said.
Lammers said the elevator has been broken for almost three weeks.
Management told everyone it will take another six to eight weeks to fix, and refused to answer questions.
Staffers posted flyers on neighbors doors saying they would pick up their trash from the front door, deliver packages and help carry groceries while the elevator was broken.
"They said call the fire department if you really need to get down,” said Lammers.
Bobbi Lebray in building two had to make that call in April.
She's an amputee and just had open heart surgery. She lives in a different building than Lammers, Rosenberger and Dukes but had similar problems. Lebray said her elevator was broken for five weeks.
“There's people who we don't know who are just stuck. It's a dangerous situation for a lot of people,” said Lammers.
Cortland Apartments, the property's parent company, provided this statement:
The convenience and comfort of our residents is a top priority. We know it's been a frustrating few weeks for our residents in building four, and our team is doing all we can to assist them while we wait for the elevator repairs to take place.
