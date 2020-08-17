LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Applications for Nevada's residential rental assistance program have been paused in Clark County.
The CARES Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) has received more than 25,000 applications in Clark County. The state treasurer’s office and Clark County announced that the number of requests likely utilizes all funding currently allocated for the program, which is being administered by the Nevada Housing Division in coordination with Clark County and Nevada housing authorities.
The county said officials will continue to evaluate the program to determine whether future applications can be accepted. Clark County is working with 14 non-profit community partners to process applications that have already been submitted.
The majority of applicants are requesting between two and three months of assistance to cover missed rental payments that occurred during the eviction moratorium. Payments have started being dispersed to landlords and will continue over the next few weeks, the county says.
The program will continue accepting applications from residents living outside of Clark County through the Reno Housing Authority and the Nevada Rural Housing Authority, until funds are exhausted.
The State of Nevada approved $30 million in Coronavirus Relief Funds for the Program, which have been supported by an additional $30 million allocated by Clark County.
The total statewide funding breakdown for the Program is as follows:
- $50 million to Clark County with $20 million coming from the State to meet excess demand;
- $5 million to the Reno Housing Authority; and
- $5 million to the Nevada Rural Housing Authority.
(1) comment
Sisolak DESTROYS everything he touches including peoples lives in Nevada. Hes CORRUPT.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.