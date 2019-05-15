LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — One Army Reservist was killed and four Nevada Army National Guardsmen were injured in a military training course in Fort Polk, Louisiana Wednesday.
The Nevada National Guard said in a release that there was a rollover crash during a training exercise at 3 a.m. May 15 at the Joint Readiness Training Center.
The four injured in the crash were members of the 72nd Military Police Company based out of Las Vegas. Two of the individuals were admitted to a nearby military hospital but none of the injuries are considered life threatening, the Nevada National Guard said.
“Safety is paramount in all that we do,” Brig. Gen. William Burks, Nevada National Guard adjutant general said. “We train as we fight and unfortunately, accidents occur during realistic training in dynamic environments. Our sympathies go out to the family of the individual that was killed. We are closely monitoring this situation and hope for a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”
The identities of the four injured individuals and the deceased individual are withheld until the families are notified.
The Nevada National Guard said the cause of the incident is under investigation.
