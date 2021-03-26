LAS VEGAS (FOX5) —Reserving a table to dine out is hard to come by as more people feel comfortable getting outside. Reservations in Las Vegas are higher than they were pre-pandemic.
According to Open Table, an app designed to make reservations online, the demand to make reservations in Las Vegas is 25% higher compared to 2019.
They say it's the biggest change over the past few weeks out of all the cities they analyzed, including Washington DC, San Antonio and Austin.
At Esther’s Kitchen in Downtown Las Vegas, Keith Bracewell, the General Manager, said they have no issues filling up tables. Reservations have gone up by 50% if not higher in the last three weeks.
"With everything opening up in the Arts District we're seeing a lot of volume. And just walk-in traffic people wanting to get out- the weather's been great. Few windy days a couple winy days but other than that you can really feel the energy,” Bracewell said.
He added that business took a good turn when they could open at 50% capacity. He said the most difficult thing is managing time limits and no-show reservations.
"You know letting people kind of understand that we do have people behind them. The worst thing is obviously coming in and asking people who are coming to your restaurant and spending money that you need to turn that table so that's probably the most difficult thing. The second would be cancellations,” Bracewell said.
He wishes people could stay longer. He’s glad if they have to turn anyone away, they’re located in an area where he can send them to neighbors.
"It's kind of like building that communal feel-helping each other out sending business to other places when we cant take them,” Bracewell said.
They're currently hiring more staff as more people dine out.
