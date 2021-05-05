LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Agriculture is among the top-ranked industries considered dangerous for those who work in it.
Dr. Lindsay Chichester and Dr. Brenda Freeman at the University of Nevada Reno are helping administer a survey to help identify significant stressors for farmers and ranchers. The survey is being administered across 13 Western states and four territories as part of the Western Regional Agricultural Stress Assistance Program. Chichester said her ultimate goal is to use information collected from the survey to create programs and resources to help them.
"Unfortunately, Nevada is very green in regard to the mental health services and programs provided to the agriculture community in comparison to other western states. From the survey results we are hoping to build a baseline of where our state agricultural producers are in terms of stress management, coping, and mental health wellness. We can then better determine the best programming or services that may help them. The ultimate goal is to prevent a suicide and/or get people resources so their lives are better," said Chichester.
So far the survey has gotten 70 responses, nearing the goal of 100. It is available in English and Spanish until May 31.
Chichester added that farmers' and ranchers' unique mental health challenges can be exacerbated by a stigma surrounding mental illness.
"Of course, the stigma of talking about mental health and mental health wellness will continue to be an issue we see in agriculture," Chichester said.
Farming and ranching typically take place in remote, rural areas. Because of the isolation, the rest of society lacks an awareness of what the job entails -- a lot of heavy lifting and uncertainty in the markets.
"Agriculture has consistency ranked in the top three of most dangerous professions. Some of the occupational risks include repetitive motions and heavy lifting, using large equipment and machinery, chemical use, remote workplaces, working non-traditional hours in all sorts of environmental conditions," Chichester said. "Additionally, ranchers and farmers are reliant on the weather for their product. They have financial loans and commitments. They are at the mercy of the markets for their commodities, and they may have troubles finding a skilled workforce amongst other factors."
She added that multi-generation ranchers and farmers are struggling to hand over viable businesses to their family who want to take it over.
AGRICULTURE IN NEVADA AND CLARK COUNTY
Juggling regulations, finances and unpredictable markets could be further complicated by a rapidly changing market, especially in Southern Nevada.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, from 2015 to 2020, agricultural producer jobs increased in the state 58% and in Clark County 416%. In Clark County, 25 jobs were lost in animal production, forestry and hunting sectors; however 1,757 jobs were added in the crop production sector, an increase of 907% from 2015 to 2020.
Buddy Borden, community economic development specialist with the university's Extension, says business licensing data indicates that the increase in crop producers can be attributed to marijuana growers.
"The real big number that has changes is crop production -- from 194 jobs in 2015 up to almost 2,000 jobs in 2020," Borden said. "Through our research, and as you take a look at the numbers, the increase coincides to when we legalized marijuana."
Borden said the legalization of marijuana has increased the crop production and has led to explosive growth in the number of jobs in that sector over five years. He estimated 80 to 90% of growth in the crop sector can be attributed to marijuana.
