LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A national effort to track coronavirus cases in schools launched on Wednesday with a new database called the COVID-19 School Response Dashboard.
Creators of the website are asking school districts across the country to anonymously submit confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases and any efforts the school is taking to ensure safety while reopened.
Qualtrics and Brown University were among those leading the launch of the website. Qualtrics is the company responsible for compiling the data and determining infection rates among students and staff.
The Clark County School District had a role to play in the dashboard’s inception. Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara was among several educators helping to create the dashboard.
According to the website, 553 schools have submitted data and more will be continuously collected.
It’s free for schools to take part and for anyone to view. The intended purpose of the website is to give educational-leaders and policy-makers information on how schools are reopening and what factors contribute to a safe opening.
However, parents and students can use the data too to understand how COVID-19 cases are progressing in their city or state compared to other schools in the county.
To learn more, click here.
