LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When it comes to recycling, Republic Services wants to remind the public to not throw batteries into your recycling bin.
“Lithium batteries are one of the biggest risks that we face in our industry,” according to Jeremy Walters.
Last month, a fire broke out at their North Las Vegas facility, which is the largest recycling plant in North America. The cause still has not been determined, but it’s suspected it was a lithium battery.
“We see a lot of electronics waste in general, cellphones, key fobs, laptops. All run with lithium batteries,” said Walters.
If a lithium battery cracks or punctures, once the lithium gets oxygen it ignites quickly.
“We accept paper, cardboard both are highly flammable and once the plastics catch fire, the blaze has the protentional to be astronomical,” said Walters.
Republic posts a sticker on your bins to remind you of what you can and can’t throw in them. According to Walters, moist electronics and hardware stores have disposal bins for batteries.
