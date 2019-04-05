Nellis Air Force Base issues noise advisory during Red Flag exercise

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reports of an active shooter at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas were unfounded Friday, according to base officials.

Witness reports on social media and recordings of scanner traffic suggested the base was put on lock down at about 2:30 p.m. April 5. 

Nellis AFB tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the base took precautions against a potential threat and that the area was cleared. 

