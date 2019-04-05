LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Reports of an active shooter at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas were unfounded Friday, according to base officials.
Witness reports on social media and recordings of scanner traffic suggested the base was put on lock down at about 2:30 p.m. April 5.
UNCONFIRMED active shooter reported at Nellis AFB pic.twitter.com/ZeEiRGNIzl— Bryan Herbert (@KE6ZGP) April 5, 2019
Nellis AFB tweeted just before 3 p.m. that the base took precautions against a potential threat and that the area was cleared.
Nellis Air Force Base took precautions today against a potential threat. While we don’t provide details about specific changes in our force protection measures, our Security Forces members responded as appropriate. Everyone is safe and operations continue as usual.— Nellis AFB Nevada (@NellisAFB) April 5, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.