LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson Police Department confirmed Friday afternoon that there was not an active shooter at the Galleria Mall.
According to police, reports that there was an active shooter at the mall were false.
Police said that a theft took place at a store at the mall. However, police did not instruct any stores to lockdown.
