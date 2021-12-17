LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of DUI last Friday told police she was drunk and could not recall exactly where she was at the time of a fatal crash in downtown Las Vegas.
On Dec. 10, a Toyota Camry traveling northbound along Las Vegas Boulevard with a solid green light was hit by a Jeep headed eastbound on Gass Avenue before 3 a.m. that morning. A 50-year-old passenger in the Camry died of his injuries at the hospital.
According to an arrest report, Daysia Brown smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes when police arrived. She said she was en route to a restaurant in the south valley before the crash. Brown said she believed she has a green light, but it quickly turned red "really fast," the report read. She told authorities she attempted to stop before the collision.
Brown was arrested on scene on charges of DUI resulting in death and substantial bodily harm. Police believe she also had an unknown narcotic in her system at the time of the incident.
Court records show her bail of $50,000 bail was posted on Dec. 11. She was released on Dec. 15 under the conditions of electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol monitoring and staying out of trouble.
Her next court appearance was set for April 27, 2022 at 8 a.m. before Judge Suzan Baucum.
