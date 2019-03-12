LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 77-year-old woman was killed after her roommate discovered she was planning to move out, according to police documents.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Stephan Williams Saturday and charged him with one count of murder with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.
Las Vegas police were called to the 8600 block of Scholar Lane when a woman reported a burglary at her apartment. The woman said a black male was climbing through her window, according to the arrest report.
When police arrived, Williams had blood on his hands, shirt, socks and sweat pants. The woman who called police was on the kitchen floor, bleeding from her head. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.
Police found out that Williams lived in another apartment in the complex, according to the report. Police conducted a welfare check at the apartment and found Elenore Swenson, 77, in the hallway, unresponsive with stab wounds.
Swenson was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m. Saturday due to multiple injuries, according to the Clark County coroner. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Williams told police he had been living with Swenson since Nov. 2018. On March 8, Williams and Swenson got into an argument after she said she wanted to move back to Minnesota. Williams left the apartment and went to Utah.
According to the report, when Williams returned on March 9, he and Swenson argued again. Williams told officers he did not remember what happened after until he was taken into custody.
Williams is set to appear in court March 13 at 8:00 a.m.
