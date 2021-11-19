LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a woman they said shot and killed a homeless man in October.
On Oct, 4, police were called by someone who went looking for their missing friend. They later found the body of Stephen Bartlett in an abandoned store near Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards, where the caller said he lived.
Police noted multiple bullet casings near Bartlett's body, and said it appeared he had been there for several days. Texts on Bartlett's phone later connected him to 38-year-old Rosario Barajas.
On Nov. 2, police interviewed Barajas, who police said was "articulate in her responses" but grew paranoid through the interview. She spoke "at length" about the MexiCali cartel "who were trying to kill her."
According to the report, Barajas said she went to see the victim, but was worried Bartlett was going to let in a man to kill her.
According to court records, Barajas was found not competent to stand trial and was sent to Lake's Crossing Center on Nov. 12. Once she is determined to be competent, she will be returned to police custody to face charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.