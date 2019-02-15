LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A woman attempted to lure three boys into her SUV Thursday, according to a letter sent home to parents of Tanaka Elementary students in southwest Las Vegas Friday.
The letter said the boys ran away and the woman left the scene at Adamshurst Avenue and Quarterhorse Lane at around 2:15 p.m.
"The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. Please report any suspicious activity to the local police department and/or school administrators," Principal Tony Davis said in the letter.
The case was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the department confirmed.
