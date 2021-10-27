LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police arrested a woman in a 21-year-old's overdose death in March, according to court records.
Las Vegas police arrested Aria Styron, 21, after issuing a warrant for her arrest in the death of Adrianna Folks. According to her arrest warrant, Folks arranged over Snapchat with Styron to buy the pills that ultimately caused her death.
On March 4 around 3:38 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a call from a man who said his daughter was unresponsive. Folks was confirmed dead on scene.
Police interviewed Folks' father, who said he had been watching a movie with his daughter the night before, that she kept getting up to text and answer phone calls, and had left for 15 minutes after she told him she was going to pick up fast food. He said his daughter was on her bed using her laptop when he said good night to her around 11 p.m.. That was the last time he saw his daughter alive, the report said.
Folks' father told police he did not hear a response when he knocked on his daughter's door before work, and that he started to become worried when she didn't reply to his text or his wife trying to reach her. He told police he returned home from work in the early afternoon, and kicked down his daughter's locked door when she again did not respond. He said he found Folks lying on the floor and called 911.
Folks' father told police she had a previous addiction to Xanax, oxycodone and heroin, but believed his daughter had been sober for the past year.
Inside a slipper near Folks' body, police found a pill, tin foil and a plastic pipe with burn marks and residue indicating they were used for smoking drugs. LVMPD Forensics found that the pills contained fentanyl, according to the report.
The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Folks' cause of death as fentanyl overdose, consistent with the pills found next to her body, the report said.
Folks' father and other interviewees in the investigation told police Folks had been depressed over the overdose death of her boyfriend in December 2020. He also mentioned two women, Avianna Cavanaugh and Aria Styron, who Folks would spend time with while she was abusing drugs before rehab, the report said.
Police conducted a record search of Styron, which revealed prior citations for use and possession of drug paraphernalia and curfew. Police also found that Styron had a boyfriend who also died of an overdose in October 2020. The investigation did not identify Styron as the supplier in that case. The boyfriend's mother and brother said Styron was selling illegal drugs on her Snapchat account with the username "yungdrugaddict."
Police obtained search warrants for Folks' phone and laptop, which revealed messages with Cavanaugh indicating that Folks was looking to buy oxycodone. Police also found a message to Styron asking if she was selling "oxies," according to the LVMPD.
Police also are investigating the death of Cavanaugh on March 18, two weeks after Folks' death. The coroner ruled Cavanaugh's death an overdose. Police do not believe Styron supplied the drugs that Cavanaugh overdosed on, the warrant said.
Cavanaugh's mom told police on March 30 she believed Styron sold Folks the pills that led to her fatal overdose, and that she had tried to confront Styron before about selling pills to her daughter, but received no reply. She released Cavanaugh's phone to police for further searching, the report said. Police found that Cavanaugh had confronted Styron over Facebook messages about Folks' death, accusing her of selling her the pills that led to Folks' overdose.
Two interviews with Folks' close friends brought up Styron's Snapchat account, and said the account had been posting about selling pills in the days leading up to Folks' death, according to the warrant. One of the friends told police she had seen a post from Folks' account on Reddit, talking about her experience smoking "oxies pressed with fent" and asking people to reply if they had ever experienced or had advice with regard to "nodding out," and how to tell if she was overdosing while using the drugs.
Police located the Reddit post. Based on that and several searches they found on Folks' phone regarding how to prevent or respond to overdosing, police concluded the death appeared to be an accidental overdose and not a suicide, the warrant said.
The search of Folks' phone revealed that on the night before she was found dead, she had stopped at a location before going to the fast food restaurant. Police later matched the address with that of Styron's boyfriend and his mother's apartment, and found evidence that Styron sometimes conducted drug deals at that address, the report said.
Styron is charged with second-degree murder, providing or aiding to provide controlled substance which causes death and offering, attempting or commissioning of unauthorized act relating to controlled or counterfeit substance.
She's expected in court on Thursday.
