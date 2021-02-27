LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Court records released this week state a woman accused of abandoning her toddler at the Wynn hotel-casino first asked a cab driver to go to a shelter.
In the declaration of arrest for 26-year-old Mariam Ramos, police said she was picked up at the Palazzo on Dec. 29 by a Desert Cab. The driver told police Ramos and the child got into the cab, then Ramos asked to go to a shelter.
The driver then provided more details of what led up to the alleged abandoning. According to the driver, she asked Ramos if she had money for the ride, and Ramos said she had $20. While making small talk, Ramos told the woman she was from Washington D.C., but was originally from Nigeria.
The cab driver then told police she told Ramos the shelters would likely be closed and decided not to take her to the shelter. The driver instead dropped her off at Fashion Show Mall and gave Ramos $10.
The driver said Ramos seemed "zoned out" throughout the ride, but that she and the toddler did not seem to be in distress. Video from the cab company later confirmed her statement, police said.
Meanwhile, the report details two other people who identified Ramos. First, an officer contacted detectives saying he recognized the woman and child from another call of service three days prior at the Shalimar Hotel in downtown Las Vegas. Management had called police saying Ramos and the toddler had been loitering for about 16 hours. Both were wearing the same clothes as the Dec. 29 incident.
Another man contacted police, saying on Dec. 27 he was contacted by Ramos through the dating site Plenty of Fish. She asked him to pick her up from the Four Queens and they drove to his home, according to his statement.
Ramos allegedly entered the Wynn with her 3-year-old daughter just before noon on Dec. 29. Wynn security later found the toddler alone in the bathroom.
U.S. Marshals arrested Ramos in California on Feb. 18. According to court records, she is still awaiting extradition to Nevada.
