LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was arrested on Sunday after a three-hour barricade stabbed and held a woman against her will for two days, according to his arrest report.
Police received a call on Oct. 10 around 4:01 p.m. about a woman bleeding from the face at 921 Las Vegas Boulevard North. Responding officers contacted the woman who told police she had been stabbed, the report said.
Police then saw a man throwing a trash bag in the dumpster. The man didn't comply with officers' verbal commands, and ran inside an apartment and shut the door, the report said.
Officers watched the apartment and the victim was taken to University Medical Center Trauma for non-life threatening injuries. The victim told police Stephen Laster had stabbed her with an axe and knife in an apartment, and that he was the son of her ex-boyfriend, the report said.
The victim added that Laster had held against her will in the apartment for the past two days, fearing that he would hurt her if she left. The victim told police that Laster told her he was sorry for hurting her, and that his mom had told him to do it. The victim said Laster hit her with an axe in the face, arm and back of the head, the report said.
After Laster barricaded in the apartment, LVMPD SWAT and negotiators responded. Laster exited at 7:04 p.m. and was taken into custody. He later confirmed his identity verbally, police said.
Blood was found on Laster's pants and shoes when he was taken into custody, and a hatchet and knife with blood were found in the apartment after LVMPD executed a search warrant, the report said.
Lester faces charges of battery with a deadly weapon and first-degree kidnapping. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 27 in Las Vegas Justice Court.
