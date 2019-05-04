LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A valley woman was arrested on April 28 in connection to an assault and burglary, according to police records.
Shawn Rhea Turnier, 53, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary, according to jail records.
A woman named Misti had called Las Vegas police about 2:30 p.m. on April 28, saying she went to a neighbor's house to ask for help after an unknown woman entered the residence with a machete, Turnier's arrest report said. Misti also told police the suspect took her and her roommate's, identified by police as Crystal, cellphones.
When police arrived at the residence, they saw Crystal and an unknown woman sitting outside the home. Officers asked both women to approach and police placed the unknown woman, later identified as Turnier, in handcuffs. Officers also found a large machete in an older Chevrolet pickup truck in the driveway.
Turnier told police that "nothing had happened and no one was injured," her arrest report said. Turnier explained to police how she had been upset and went to the house to talk. Before leaving her home, Turnier told police she drank a couple shots earlier. Turnier said she needed to speak with Crystal about her ex-girlfriend, Tracy.
According to the arrest report, Turnier told police that Tracy had had an affair while she was dating Crystal. Turnier knew Crystal had a roommate, so she brought a machete with her for protection. The weapon was never pointed at anyone, and only used to cut open a box.
Police noticed Crystal had a cut on her arm, but Turnier told police the former hit her elbow on the counter, according to the arrest report. Crystal told police she had been taking out the trash when she saw Turnier approach her residence on foot.
In the arrest report, Crystal said she saw Turnier holding a black bag and was holding the handle of something in her hand. Turnier told Crystal they needed to talk and Crystal urged they talk outside. Turnier insisted they talk inside, produced a machete out of the bag and started waving the weapon at Crystal.
Turnier reportedly told Crystal, "Someone is going to get cut and I'll cut your throat," the arrest report said. Once they were both inside the residence, Turnier asked where Misiti was. Turnier found Misti and ordered them both to the ground, waving the machete as she did. Turnier also took their cellphones.
Misti managed to escape the house and Turnier told Crystal to call Misti back inside or else she would cut her throat, according to the arrest report. By this time, both Crystal and Turnier were near the front door. Crystal told police Turnier grabbed her by the throat and started waving her machete at her. Turnier kept telling Crystal to keep her hands down or she would cut them off.
Crystal told police she managed to get loose from Turnier's grasp and fell backwards down the stairs, the arrest report said. Turnier grabbed Crystal's throat again and tried to put the machete to her throat. Crystal was able to break free a second time and told Turnier they should "try to talk things out."
According to police records, Crystal told police she managed to convince Turnier to call Tracy, which allowed her to escape. When she got out of the residence, Crystal was able to contact police.
Misti confirmed Crystal's story to officers and Turnier was placed under arrest.
Turnier is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 at 8 a.m.
