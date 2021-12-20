LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unlicensed dog breeder was arrested after police say he kept three emaciated dogs and multiple litters of puppies in a Las Vegas apartment.
According to an arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, while responding to the apartment for a separate call, officers observed an extremely malnourished French bulldog inside a kennel with feces and urine. The dog had no water and appeared to be emaciated and in critical condition, the report read.
Police say there were three other adult dogs at the residence and 13 puppies from different litters.
The man, identified as Malcolm Laster, told police that he was the owner of the dogs and was a breeder. However, police confirmed that he did not have a breeder permit. He then admitted to lying about having a permit.
According to report, the French bulldog named Gigi was taken by Clark County Animal Control due to it needing immediate medical care. However, it died while at the emergency veterinarian along with one of the puppies.
Laster later told police that he had never brought Gigi into a veterinarian for care during the time he owned her, approximately six months.
An officer observed a separate French bulldog in a bathroom. The report read that the dog's ribs were visible and its vertebrae and pelvic bones could be seen from a distance.
"She was shivering, wet and her gums appeared pale," the officer noted in the report.
Another dog at the home, a 2-year-old pit bull, had reportedly given birth to eight puppies on Oct. 30, and was kept locked in a closet due to aggressive behavior, according to Laster.
During their investigation, police did observe a male pit bull that was locked in a room and appeared healthy. Officers noted that puppies in this room were in a clean pen.
An additional pit bull was seen on the patio with water and shelter. However, there were feces and urine and what officers said appeared to be mold covering the majority of the patio, according to the report.
Police also stated that a tortoise was located in a bedroom closet.
According to court records, Laster's bail was set at $6,000 under the condition of no possession of animals.
A status check hearing was set for Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. before Judge Melanie Tobiasson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.