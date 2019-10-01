LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a man accused of shooting his roommate and dumping his body in the desert admitted to family members what happened.
Police said in the arrest report for Michael Miller that Raul Salazar was shot multiple times and bound and wrapped with household items before he was dumped in the desert near Lake Mead Recreation Area.
After his body was found on Sept. 20, police went to his address and spoke with a woman who claimed to be his roommate. She is the mother of two underage children and her adult son, 19-year-old Miller.
She told police she moved into the house in June and said they had a rocky relationship with Salazar. He had served her an eviction notice, and the night before the shooting, she left the home to stay with a friend, police said.
On Sept. 23, police interviewed Miller's uncle, who told police he helped Miller dump Salazar's body.
According to the uncle, identified as Joseph Miller, the homicide suspect was caught in a house fire at age 3 and was burned over 95% of his body. He has one hand and no feet, the uncle told police, and he relies on prosthetics to get around the house.
On the day of the homicide, police said Miller and Salazar had a verbal and physical altercation in the hallway. Miller told his uncle he felt threatened and shot at Salazar several times.
Police re-interviewed Miller's mother on Sept. 24. She told them she did return to the home on the 19th, and Miller told her not to go inside, according to the arrest report.
He reportedly told her what happened and apologized.
In a police interview, Miller said he had already come clean about the shooting and requested an attorney, ending the interview.
Miller was being held at the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a murder charge. He was expected in court again on Oct. 15.
Joseph Miller, 48, was also in custody, facing a charge of harboring or concealing a felony offender.
