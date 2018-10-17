NEVADA TEST AND TRAINING RANGE (FOX5) -- An Air Force report released Tuesday details the crash that caused the death of Maj. Stephen "Cajun" Del Bagno in April.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at the Test Range, near Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs. Del Bagno was the team's slot pilot, flying the number four jet.

+4 Thunderbirds pilot killed in F-16 crash outside of Las Vegas identified A U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds pilot killed when his F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed outside of Las Vegas Wednesday morning has been identified.

According to the 37-page Air Force Aircraft Accident Investigation Board report, the F-16's flight was planned and authorized, and the crash happened toward the end of the flight.

Del Bagno was conducting a maneuver called "High Bomb Burst Rejoin" that led into a half-loop, or Split-S, maneuver.

During the change, the report shows a sudden change in G-forces, causing Del Bagno to "G-LOC," or lose consciousness after a lack of oxygen to the brain.

A range safety officer called to him twice during this quick incident, telling Del Bagno to "knock it off." Another Thunderbird pilot called to him, as well.

The report states this happened in mere seconds.

The F-16 dropped at 39,750 feet per minute, according to the report, ending in the fatal crash. The pilot died on impact.

The report stated Del Bagno was medically qualified to fly and was not intoxicated.

In April, family members said Del Bagno died doing what he loved. A scholarship was set up in his memory.

The full report can be read here.