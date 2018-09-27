LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in the northwest Las Vegas Valley reportedly knew the victim prior to the incident, according to an arrest report.
Jorge Gomez-Peretz was arrested for the attempted kidnapping of a 13-year-old girl as she made her way to Justice M. Leavitt Middle School on Monday, Las Vegas Metro police said.
According to the report, the girl told police she knew the man from a couple weeks prior when she asked if she could pet his dog.
As she made her way to school, the man honked, made a u-turn then pulled up beside her in a white Mustang with the windows rolled down.
He asked the girl if she needed a ride, which she declined. The man reportedly exited the car and grabbed her from her back hips, then threw her into the front passenger seat of the car with her back landing on the center console, according to the arrest report.
The girl told police she began screaming and kicking and damaged the passenger's side mirror at one point.
After Peretz locked the doors and continued to drive, the girl said she began yelling to "let her out," then kicked him in the groin and scratched him in the eye.
After he apparently got "annoyed," Peretz let the girl out of the car and she ran to her school to report the incident.
The teen told police Peretz touched her thigh and chest in a non-sexual manner. Police said the touching was consistent with Peretz attempting to hold her down.
Police later located a vehicle matching the description the teen reported at a nearby 7-Eleven.
According to the report, the car was registered to Peretz. Police had the teen identify him to which she wrote on a her statement, "The man that I saw 100% him. I am 100% sure that was the man," according to the report.
He was arrested and taken in for questioning. According to the report, Peretz claimed that the teen flagged him down and asked him for a ride since she was running late.
The report said Peretz reluctantly let the teen in his car and began driving her to school. They discussed why she couldn't take the bus to school and how her phone was recently confiscated. Peretz claimed the teen didn't seem uncomfortable.
Peretz added that the teen asked him to pick her up at the nearby 7-Eleven everyday after school since her walk home was too far, the report said.
He was uncomfortable with the request but didn't accept or deny the request, the reports said.
Peretz told police he thought the girl was 18 or 19 years old. When he told the teen this, she laughed and never revealed her age to Peretz, the report said.
Police said Peretz claimed the damage to his side passenger mirror happened about three to four weeks prior the incident when he struck a garbage can.
He also claimed the scratch on his left forearm was from his dog two weeks prior, police said.
After investigators served a search warrant on Peretz car, home and DNA, police discovered the clothes the teen described in her report. A swab test was also completed to compare with and DNA found underneath the teen's nails, police said.
After the investigation, police determined Peretz attempted to kidnap the teen. He was arrested for first-degree kidnapping.
A judge set Peretz's bail at $100,000. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 9 at 9 a.m.
