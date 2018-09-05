LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metro police arrested a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man over a $10 debt on Aug. 28 in the northeast valley.
DeAndre Rhone, 32, faces an open murder charge in the death of 55-year-old Richard G. Gomez. The Clark County Coroner said Gomez died from a gunshot wound to his chest.
According to a police report, officers responded to multiple reports of a shooting in front of La Choza #1 Mexican Restaurant at 1520 North Eastern Avenue, near Owens Avenue.
Gomez was found dead on the ground, police said. Investigators found six .45 caliber cartridge cases and blood near the victim's body.
The restaurant and two nearby vehicles were damaged by gunshots, police said.
A couple who were across the street purchasing food at Roberto's Tacos told police they were related to Gomez and were with him in the shopping center where the restaurant is located 10 minutes before the shooting.
While with Gomez, the couple said a man known to them by the street name of 'Dre' approached Gomez.
Gomez and 'Dre,' later identified as Rhone, started arguing over a $10 debt, according to the witnesses.
Rhone left the scene and the couple crossed the street to Roberto's Tacos where they heard gunshots fired 10 minutes later.
Investigators confirmed Rhone and Gomez knew each other after interviewing a convenience store clerk in the area.
The day of the shooting, the clerk told police Gomez entered the store and asked him if he had seen Rhone because he needed to collect a $10 debt.
The clerk gave Rhone's phone number to Gomez. A few minutes after Gomez left the store, Rhone stopped by the same store and was told by the clerk that Gomez was looking for him to collect the debt, according to an arrest report.
Police said the clerk was able to positively identify Rhone.
While police collected surveillance video in the area of the shooting, an officer noticed a man who fit Rhone's description.
The report said Rhone was wearing the same shorts as the shooter wore in a surveillance video.
A person stop was initiated and he was taken into custody, although he was later released because the detectives who were assigned to the case had worked an excess of 29 hours and were not able to report to the station.
The couple who was related to Gomez later positively identified Rhone in a photo lineup, police said.
Rhone was then arrested for murder.
