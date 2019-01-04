NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- North Las Vegas police said a man who was involved in a deadly crash on Christmas Eve that left a mother dead and her son in critical condition was excessively speeding.

According to Rigoberto Chavez-Solano's arrest report, he was driving at 82 miles per hour in an area that had a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. The victim, Maribel Aleman Garcia, 41, was turning left into a parking lot when her car was hit by Chavez-Solano's.

North Las Vegas police were called to the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Pecos Road at about 12:30 p.m.

Chavez-Solano was headed east on Lake Mead Boulevard when he crashed into Garcia's vehicle, the arrest report said. Garcia's car "violently rotated" clockwise before stopping within 15 feet of the impact area after hitting a power pole. The car's rotation caused Garcia to be thrown from the car's rear window.

+3 Mother dies, teen son in critical condition after North Las Vegas crash Police said a crash in North Las Vegas left a valley mother dead and her teenage son hospitalized on Christmas Eve.

According to the arrest report, Garcia struck a cinder block wall and landed in a nearby parking lot. After Garcia's vehicle struck the power pole, the car was redirected into the traffic lanes on Lake Mead Boulevard. During the crash, Garcia'e vehicle briefly became airborne.

Chavez-Solano's vehicle also rotated three times during the crash and came to a stop about 220 feet away from the impact area, the arrest report said. He only sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

The report noted Chavez-Solano's car and a pickup truck were both speeding on Lake Mead Boulevard, which caused police to think the two cars were street racing.

Chavez-Solano was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on three counts of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm.