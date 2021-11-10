LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a deadly shooting at a Las Vegas gas station, a citizen who watched a homicide briefing called police to identify the suspect. According to the tipster, Jesus Uribe's father had dated their mother for about 10 years prior to the "random" act of violence, according to an arrest report.
Just after midnight on Nov. 4, 22-year-old Jesus Uribe is accused of shooting into two parked vehicles before entering a gas station and opening fire at the Short Line Express Market located on Jones Boulevard and Robindale Road. One vehicle was unoccupied. In the other, sat Curtis Abraham, a man who was sitting inside his car waiting for his girlfriend to return from the gas station. Abraham was critically wounded during the incident. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he later died.
As shots rang out at the store, customers and staffers found hiding places or ran away from the gunfire, escaping injury. Some hid in the freezer. The report said Uribe picked up a bottle of wine and 18-pack of beer before fleeing the scene.
During a homicide investigation, the tipster provided Uribe's address to police. There, in a home near Warms Springs Road and Jones Boulevard, not far from the crime scene, the suspect lives with his father and brothers. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police interviewed the suspect's father and uncovered that Uribe "drank heavily" at home and recently purchased a handgun, tactical vest and bullets. After obtaining a search warrant, police also located glasses, the weapon and hair clippings from the residence. Police said Uribe had attempted to change his appearance prior to the arrest.
When police asked Uribe about the incident, he "largely denied" involvement but mentioned that police had provided an incorrect character description of the suspect during their press conference.
Based on evidence collected during the investigation, Uribe was arrested on multiple charges, including: murder with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm into vehicle, burglary with a deadly weapon, robbery and attempted murder.
His preliminary court hearing was set for Nov. 23 at 9 a.m. before Judge Joe Sciscento.
