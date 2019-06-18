LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a suspect arrested last week in a January murder tried to cover up the victim's death as suicide.
Daniel Lopez, 33, was charged on June 13 for murder and destroying evidence, police records show.
According to his arrest report released Tuesday, Lopez' roommate called police to report a body in their home on Jan. 18. Police arrived and Lopez said their other roommate, identified as 31-year-old Ana Guayasamin, had shot herself and he put her body in a box.
The Clark County Coroner's office ruled her death undetermined, as she presented multiple risk factors of suicide.
From the door, where police were standing with Lopez and his male roommate, they saw the Christmas tree box in the hallway.
Lopez told police she used his rifle to shoot herself, then he "freaked out" and put her body in the box. Guayasamin was declared dead on scene.
Police asked Lopez, his roommate, and Lopez's grandmother to step into the hallway while they investigated the scene. Lopez's grandmother, who Lopez said also lives at the home, couldn't provide a credible statement as she has dementia, police said.
Lopez said the victim moved in with them in November, and that she slept in his bed initially. He said he touched her thighs multiple times, making her uncomfortable, and she slept on the couch.
The day before her death, police said Lopez reportedly spoke to the victim about moving out, but she freaked out and cut her wrist with a decorative rock.
The next morning, Lopez said he woke up to a gunshot. He told police the rifle was his and was kept in a closet in his bedroom.
When police asked about the scene, which had been crudely cleaned up, he said he didn't want his grandmother to see it. When police asked for details, the report states Lopez couldn't give an answer.
Lopez was not yet in custody during his earlier police interviews, where he stated he did not shoot Guayasamin.
Police went back to the scene for another evaluation and found cleaning supplies, blood and more. They said in the report someone would have to go past Lopez in his sleep to get the rifle.
During Guayasamin's autopsy, the coroner recorded her arm length from shoulder to finger tip as 27.75", then police noted the rifle is 30" long.
Police examined Lopez's cell phone and said any activity done on the day of her death was deleted.
In the roommates statement to police, he said he asked Lopez why he didn't call 911, and Lopez reportedly told him he planned to kill the male roommate, too. He said Lopez talked about killing himself over Guayasamin's death, and that he was in love with her.
Through the investigation, police spoke to the male roommate's daughter, who Lopez dated for 14 years. She told police about multiple instances where she was afraid of him, including finding necrophilia images on his computer.
Due to the fact that he cleaned the scene, a past instance of violence against the victim, his treatment of the firearm after the shooting, and multiple other factors, police arrested Lopez and charged him with murder.
Lopez was next expected in court on July 1.
