LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said the suspect involved in a fatal stabbing in the east valley on Dec. 21 fought with the victim before attacking.
Officers received a 911 call about a man lying on the roadway in the area of Pinecrest Circle and East Flamingo Road, near South Pecos Road at 6:43 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the victim, identified in police records as Ralph Franzello, suffering from multiple stab wounds, before being pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also noticed several bloody footprints around Franzello's body.
On Christmas Eve, 25-year-old Jarrid Johnson walked into the Clark County Detention Center and told a corrections officer he killed Franzello, according to Johnson's arrest report.
After police investigated his claim further, he was booked and charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
In his arrest report, Johnson told police he and Franzello fought after Johnson was caught going through the victim's belongings. Johnson found a folding knife and attacked Franzello.
When Franzello stopped moving, Johnson dropped the knife and took a blanket and a beanie and left the scene, according to the arrest report. Johnson walked to a nearby dumpster, climbed in and went to sleep. He woke up and "walked to the mountain" before deciding to turn himself in.
Police were seeking details from anyone who may have information what happened and urged residents to call the Homicide Division at (702) 828-3521.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.