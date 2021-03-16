UPDATE -- An arrest was made in a December shooting in an apartment complex near the Las Vegas Strip.
A report by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identifies Barry Raymond, 33, as the suspect in the shooting.
According to his arrest report, police were called to the apartment building on Deckow Lane about 10:23 a.m. on Dec. 13. There, they found Jacqwan Rankin dead with a gunshot wound.
Raymond's mother who lives at the apartment said the two men came to her door and that she didn't know Rankin. She let them in and "went about her morning plans," the report said. At some point, she said she heard a loud bang and saw Rankin slumped over on the couch. She also told police she saw her son put a gun in his waistband, but didn't hear an argument prior to the shooting.
After the shooting, Raymond reportedly got a sheet and wrapped Rankin's head. Rankin was dead on scene, police said.
The woman and her other son tried to leave the apartment, but Raymond wouldn't let them, she said. Eventually, they were able to leave and went to her cousin's apartment in the same building. The cousin asked what happened, and Raymond, who went with them, reportedly told them he shot Rankin.
Raymond went back to the apartment and was seen going through Rankin's pockets before he took off on foot toward Koval Lane.
Raymond was arrested on March 13, police records show. He's expected in court for a preliminary hearing on March 29 on an open murder charge.
ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide east of the Strip on Sunday morning.
About 10:23 a.m. on December 13, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to the 4700 block of Deckow Lane, near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.
Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD said first responders found a man in his early 30s dead from a gunshot wound at the apartment. The man was identified as Jacqwan Rankin.
The investigation showed the suspect was a man in his early 30s, who Spencer said was recently released from prison in California. The suspect came to Las Vegas and was living with his mother at the apartment.
The suspect invited a friend over -- the victim -- and the two had an altercation. During the fight, the suspect pulled a gun and shot the victim, killing him.
The suspect ran westbound from the scene, Spencer said. Detectives were searching for him and remained on scene to interview neighbors. A motive is unknown at this time.
The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
13/90 ex felon still involved in bad news situations! Must’ve not learned anything!
This sounds like another "they disrespected me" crime. A crime that occurs mostly after being cussed out.
