LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hospital staffing levels in Southern and rural parts of Nevada are in "crisis" level for the second week in a row, and intensive care units are taking in more COVID-19 patients than they were last week.
According to the latest weekly report from the Nevada Hospital Association (NHA), Clark County hospitals have been dealing with more COVID-19 patients coming in, as more staff call out sick. The association acknowledged that hospitals are using "short-term" solutions that are "not sustainable" considering COVID-19 patients are expected to increase in coming weeks.
"Staffing remains a crisis for the second consecutive week. The NHA continues to work with state government officials to scope the problem and seek solutions that can be immediately implemented," the report said. "In the meantime, hospitals continue to rely on overtime, team nursing, and other mitigation steps, realizing that these short-term solutions are not sustainable between increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations coupled with the most challenging staff sick call rates."
As staffing issues persist, the association has deemed Southern and rural Nevada hospitals have moved from "watch" to "warning" level in terms of the percent of ICU patients that are COVID-19 patients. In Southern Nevada, patients in the ICU because of COVID-19 have increased by 25%, the report said.
"Patients requiring ICU level care in the southern region have increased from 177 to 221 during the past seven days," the report said.
The seven-day moving average for hospitalizations now exceeds 1,190 patients for the first time since January 2021, the report added.
Carson City, Churchill, Clark and Douglas counties all have increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The full report is available below:
