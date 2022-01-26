LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The rate of new COVID-19 cases is slowing in Southern Nevada, according to the Nevada Hospital Association's weekly report on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations in Southern Nevada are still in warning status; however, the rate of hospitalizations is decreasing, the report said. On the other hand, Northern Nevada hospitalizations are increasing and at risk of elevating to warning status.
Staffing still an issue in the state and across the country, as many workers are out sick and isolating.
The report also noted that hospitals are reporting a shortage in supplies of therapeutics, including the Pfizer treatment (PAXLOVID). Such treatments are "reported to remain in very short supply within the healthcare sector as the manufacturers have not been able to scale up production to meet demand at this point," the report said.
The full report is available below:
Weekly Wrap Up 2022 Week 5 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
