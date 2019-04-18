LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A teacher at Sierra Vista High School would twerk on students and ask them if they wanted to have sex with other students in the class, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Jonathan Cronin, 29, was arrested April 11 on four counts of sexual misconduct, four counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of exhibit of obscene material to a minor, according to a Clark County School District news release sent last week. CCSD said Cronin was hired at the district in 2016.
According to jail records, Cronin also faces two child abuse charges.
LVMPD got a call from Child Protective Services on March 27 about a case of lewdness between Cronin and a student, according to the report.
A student with a learning disability told police in that in Jan. 2019, Cronin touched his butt after finishing a problem at the class white board. The student also alleged that Cronin grabbed his genitals while wrestling in the wrestling room for a team tryout in Sept. 2018. Finally, the student said sometime in 2017, Cronin on several occasions "dry humped" a student in the classroom, the arrest report said.
A girl told police she had seen Cronin slap boys butts and touch their genital area, according to the report. She told police Cronin did it "jokingly" but students felt uncomfortable.
Another girl told police Cronin showed her naked pictures of his girlfriend who he called a "sugar mama" from his phone. Cronin told the girl his girlfriend could be a prostitute, according to the report. Other students also confirmed Cronin had shown naked photos of his girlfriend to them.
One student said Cronin touched them on the leg all the way up to the groin area, the arrest report said. Students also said Cronin would make sexual faces to boys and had one male student "dance like a male stripper" in front of the classroom.
On one occasion, Cronin allegedly demonstrated sexual positions with his desk and told students "what vaginas of the woman felt like when he had sex with them," the arrest report said.
A Special Programs Teacher Assistant told police Cronin was repeatedly inappropriate with her. She said Cronin once showed her a wad of cash and invited her to a steak dinner.
Cronin was also reportedly inappropriate with his student aide, asking them if they wanted to have sex with any of the students in the classroom, according to the report.
A detective asked Cronin if he ever "twerked" on or with any students, touched any students butts or touched any private areas. Cronin said he danced in class and tapped on lower back or butt "as a good job thing," but that he didn't touch any genitals, according to the report.
Cronin was administratively removed from campus April 5, according to the report. A principal later contacted police, stating a student reported being contacted by Cronin after he was removed from campus, claiming he knew the student talked to police about the investigation.
The SPTA in the classroom also reported hearing from Cronin after he was removed from campus, also threatening her for talking about the investigation, according to the report.
Cronin was scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on July 22.
