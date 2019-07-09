LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said they found evidence of a shootout in front of the central valley bar Stateside Lounge in June, where they found an injured man who quickly died from his wounds.
The shooting that killed 48-year-old Michael Johnson was the third deadly incident that happened in this business complex since March.
According to his arrest report, suspect Jerry Fitzgerald was inside of Stateside Lounge at East Washington Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard North with several other men. Police said some of the men belonged to a known street gang and were identified by anonymous sources by their monikers.
An anonymous source later told police the group got into an argument because one of the men was talking to the victim's daughter.
The argument spilled outside when police said Fitzgerald, armed with a 9mm handgun, followed Johnson, who police said had a revolver, out to the parking lot. Both men fired at each other multiple times. Twenty-three bullet casings were found at the scene.
Through video surveillance and a public Facebook page, police were able to identify Fitzgerald quickly, and he was arrested three days after the shooting, on June 25.
In March, a man was stabbed to death in the same complex, police said. Within a week of that killing, a man was gunned down in front of the next-door convenience store. Suspects were arrested in those cases and both face murder charges.
