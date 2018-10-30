LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Continued abuse and several severe injuries lead to a Las Vegas toddler’s death earlier this month, according to court records.
Robert Smith, 29, was arrested for 1st degree murder and child abuse on Oct. 19. Brianna Brown, 24, was also arrested for child abuse on the same day.
Smith is accused of beating 1-year-old baby, Jaiden Stewart, who was found unresponsive earlier this month. He died of blunt force trauma, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Stewart was found by Las Vegas Metro police detectives at a home in the 700 block of East Twain Avenue, near Swenson on Oct. 9.
He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and was pronounced dead.
The coroner's office listed Stewart's death as a homicide.
According to Smith’s arrest report, Stewart was bruised on his ribs, and eye. He also suffered a broken rib, a broken liver, a mid-spine hemorrhage, another rib fracture, hematoma around the kidney, hemorrhage to a rib, two hemorrhages to his head and a petechial hemorrhage to his right eye.
Brown said Smith is a friend of her’s who watches her children, but Smith said the two had been dating for six months.
Brown had said her son fell off the couch, but investigators said the height of the couch could not create such a fall. She said Stewart woke up sick; coughing with a small fever. She had left him in Smith’s care, she said to police.
Brown was initially uncooperative with police, but later answered questions, according to court records.
Smith evaded several questions and was confrontational during a police interview. He told police he watches Brown’s children because she has no family in town. Police later found that to be false, according to the arrest report. He also falsely stated that the last time he watched the children was the Saturday before.
Another child, a three-year-old boy suffered a liver laceration and a brain bleed and was taken to Sunrise Hospital for treatment. Those injuries are consistent with abuse, according to police.
Neighbors reported hearing abuse after arguments in Brown's home.
