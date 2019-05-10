LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas man was found calmly sitting on his couch covered in sweat and blood after stabbing a man multiple times and tying up his relative with duct tape, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Chan Sun Park, 33, was arrested April 29 on attempted murder, kidnapping, battery with intent to kill and domestic battery charges.
On April 28, police were called to unknown trouble at a home at approximately 10:21 p.m. Police found a male in the front seat of a vehicle bleeding from multiple stab wounds, the report said. Police found blood in the driveway of a nearby home and entered the residence.
When officers entered the home, they found an Asian man, later identified as Park, sitting on the couch "sweaty and covered in blood," according to the report. Police said a bloody butcher knife was on the couch next to him.
As officers searched the home, they heard a woman screaming for help in a nearby room. Police found an older Asian woman with wrists and ankles duct taped together and duct tape around her neck, the report said. The woman also had bruises and swelling around the face.
Both victims taken to University Medical Center. The male victims was stabbed three times in the chest, once in the shoulder, twice in the stomach and once in the right armpit, according to the report.
The female relative told police she arrived at the house around 5 a.m. and went to sleep after working overnight. The woman woke up at noon and called the male victim but couldn't remember when the altercation with Park started, according to the report.
The woman could not recall an argument with Park to detectives but later told a domestic violence officer that Park may have been upset after an argument about Park being unemployed and Park’s disapproval of the male victim that moved into the residence that the woman owns.
The woman did not recall being duct taped, but thought she may have been knocked out by Park, according to the report.
When police conducted an interview with Park, the read his Miranda rights and went through his list of crimes, the report said. When they asked Park what happened, he replied, “Umm…like the crime says, I attempted murder and assault.”
Park told police he hit and punched the female relative and when she got knocked over he kicked her. Park said the altercation occurred in the hallway and there was “blood patter [sic]” there. Park said he proceeded to tie her up with duct tape “so she didn’t run or scream or whatever,” according to the report.
Park told police he was going to leave the woman tied up in the closet until someone came to the house. Park said she was probably tied up for two hours.
Park went on to say a man showed up and he “attempted murder” on the man. Park said he heard the man and grabbed a kitchen knife. Park told police he didn’t say anything to the man and began stabbing him in the chest and stomach. Park told police he stabbed him “multiple times, 5, 6, 7 times," the report said.
The report said the altercation between Park and the male victim moved toward the living room. Park told police, “It’s a kitchen knife, it’s not good for stabbing anyways," and described fighting the man.
When police asked Park, “What made you want to kill (the man)?” Park said, “Because he was there.”
"So if anyone showed up you’d try to kill them?” the detective asked, and Park said, “Yup," according to the arrest report.
After the fight carried on throughout the house, Park said he thought the man went to the bathroom. According to the arrest report, Park went to the kitchen sink and washed the blood off of his face. Park told police he poured himself glass of water and sat down on the living room couch. Park said police arrived shortly after.
Crime scene analysts found duct tape, a 13-inch butcher knife covered in blood and blood splatter throughout the home, the report said.
Park was set for a preliminary hearing on May 16 at 9:30 a.m.
