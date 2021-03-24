LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas parents arrested this month in the death of their 8-year-old detailed to police two different versions of events, according to an arrest report.
About 2:03 a.m. on March 20, Leon Gritz, 27, called 9-1-1 and told the operator his son, Isaiah, had put his face underwater "attempting to kill himself." He was removed from the tub, taken to two area hospitals and examined.
Isaiah's body was covered in numerous bruises, lacerations and wounds, the report said. His mother, Christine Gritz, 28, called the boy a "violent child" with a history of suicidal tendencies and failed therapy. Christine said Isaiah was previously seeing a therapist for this emotional trauma brought on by school bullying, but when the pandemic hit, all in-person sessions ceased. After that, his mother said Isaiah would slam his head against surfaces and cause other bodily wounds.
But medical examiners discovered a "substantial head wound" hidden beneath a doo-rag and gauze, leading them to believe the boy's death was not a result of suicide, but a gunshot wound.
Christine said she was a neglectful mother in reference to Isaiah's injuries, but admitted to no wrong-doing or physical abuse. When asked why she didn't seek treatment for the boy's injuries, she told police she feared being arrested. Leon, however, said Christine was the sole abuser and neglected to report her because he thought she would lie to police and implicate him.
"Leon admitted to being afraid of his wife and how he failed as a father to protect his son from Christie," the report read.
Isaiah was pronounced dead at UMC Trauma at 2:36 a.m., shortly after the emergency call was made.
A search warrant was issued and homicide detectives discovered blood-spattered walls, stained carpeting, a stethoscope and blood pressure cuff in the home.
Police believe the story about Isaiah's mental health were the parent's "fabrications" to cover up evidence of extensive child abuse.
Leon and Christine Gritz were arrested and charged with open murder and felony child abuse. They were booked at the Clark County Detention Center.
The two are scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on March 28, according to booking records.
