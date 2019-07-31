Osama bin Laden's son and heir Hamza bin Laden is dead, according to a report from NBC News.
It was not immediately known if the U.S. played any role in his death.
According to the Independent, Hamza is believed to be about 30 years old and was at his father’s side in Afghanistan before the September 11 attacks.
This is a developing story.
