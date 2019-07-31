binladen.jpg

In this image from video released by the CIA, Hamza bin Laden is seen as an adult at his wedding. The never-before-seen video of Osama bin Laden's son and potential successor was released Nov. 1, 2017, by the CIA in a trove of material recovered during the May 2011 raid that killed the al-Qaida leader at his compound in Pakistan. The one hourlong video shows Hamza bin Laden, sporting a trimmed mustache but no beard, at his wedding. He is sitting on a carpet with other men.

 CIA via AP

Osama bin Laden's son and heir Hamza bin Laden is dead, according to a report from NBC News.

It was not immediately known if the U.S. played any role in his death.

According to the Independent, Hamza is believed to be about 30 years old and was at his father’s side in Afghanistan before the September 11 attacks.

This is a developing story.

