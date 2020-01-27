NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The parents of a North Las Vegas baby found dead in a dumpster last week said they they were high when he died and put him there in fear of being arrested, according to police records.
Raul Ramos and Adriana Hernandez both face charges of child neglect or abuse and destroying or concealing evidence.
Police said they were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street on Jan. 19 after the baby was found. A witness told police he was throwing away trash when he saw a duffel bag in the dumpster. Thinking he could take it for himself, he looked inside and found the baby boy under a blanket.
The boy has not yet been identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office, but the arrest report said his cause of death was undetermined.
While police were canvassing the area, an officer spoke with a neighbor of the couple. She identified them to police, saying they had two other toddler-aged children.
She also told police the family was evicted a month earlier and that she worried about the infant as she last saw him under-dressed in the cold.
University Medical Center confirmed the baby's birth information to police, the report said and told them he was born with several medical conditions.
Detectives found the parents living at the Casa Blanca Hotel, a weekly-monthly property across the street from the North Las Vegas Justice Facility. Both Ramos and Hernandez initially denied having a baby, but were placed under arrest.
To police, Ramos said in the past he and Hernandez had sold their food stamps to buy drugs "instead of food for their children." They panhandled and used that money for drugs, too, according to the report.
The night of the baby's death, Ramos said he was using methamphetamine with Hernandez in the "small, studio motel room" with the two toddlers and the baby present. They ended up physically fighting while the children cried.
He told police Hernandez put the baby face down on the bed with his head turned, and that he was coughing. She told him the baby fell asleep, then left briefly to get Ramos cigarettes.
He told police that by the time she came back, the baby had died. Together, he said they agreed to not call 9-1-1 as they were high and "no one would believe their story."
Hernandez gave police a similar story, saying she knew the baby had been losing weight and had a cough but didn't seek medical attention.
Both Hernandez and Ramos were expected back in court on Thursday.
