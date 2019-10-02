HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A North Las Vegas Justice Court marshal was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police after he reportedly engaged in sex acts with a minor, according to an arrest report.
Jered Pace, 50, was arrested Sept. 27 on two charges of soliciting a child for prostitution. Pace is booked at the Clark County Detention Center.
In court Wednesday, the defense made an oral motion, and the bail was reset to $7,500 cash or surety bond with monitoring, according to a court representative. A preliminary hearing has been set for 9:30 a.m. Dec. 9.
According to an arrest report, LVMPD arrested a minor who admitted to engaging in prostitution and named Pace, a marshal at North Las Vegas Justice Court, as one of his clients.
The boy, whose age and identity is unknown, said he met Pace on the app Grindr, which the boy said he used to meet men who were willing to pay for sex. The boy said he listed his age as 20 on the app.
Pace and the boy began talking in December 2018, according to the report. The boy said he met Pace at Mission Hills Park in Henderson before driving to another location to engage in a sex act.
The boy told police he and Pace continued to meet for several months, usually once a week. They would often drive to the Henderson Police Department shooting range to engage in sex acts while no one was around.
The boy estimated Pace paid for sex 25-30 times, the arrest report said.
The boy reported his relationship to police after Pace said he started a new relationship with another person, who the boy believed was also a minor.
Police said Pace's supervisor was notified of the investigation. His supervisor told police that Pace was also under investigation for a Taser training incident from June 2019.
LVMPD took Pace into custody Sept. 27 following his work shift.
According to the arrest report, Pace admitted to the relationship with the boy, though Pace said he thought the boy was 22 years old. Pace admitted to police that he paid for sex on two occasions and acknowledged text communication between himself and the boy.
