LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisiolak is pushing forward with efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to near zero by 2050.
The first report released earlier this month showed a lot of promise according to David Bobzien, the director of the Governor’s Office of Energy. It shows that between 2005 and 2016 Nevada reduced greenhouse gasses by 22%.
“We have a lot of good news with this report,” according to Bobzian.
The inventory report shows that on average, Nevada contributes 25% fewer greenhouse gasses per person than the rest of the U.S. The report finds that the state is on track to reduce emissions by another 4% by 2025.
To hit near-zero emissions by 2050 is going to be a challenge but could be attainable, according to Bozian.
“Transportation is now the leading emitter of greenhouse gasses so we have to find innovative solutions to transportation,” he said.
To gauge progress the state will release an Greenhouse Gas Inventory on an annual basis.
Nevada Statewide Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and Projections, 1990-2039 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
