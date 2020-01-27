LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada ranked toward the bottom of the list when it comes to implementing traffic safety laws.
Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety released its annual report stating that the Silver State needs to work on adopting "essential" traffic laws. Nevada was ranked 12th on the list.
"We look at 16 optimal traffic safety laws that we consider the basic building blocks for any traffic safety," State Director with the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety Tara Gill said.
The 16 safety laws fall under five categories: occupant protection, child passenger safety, teen driving, distracted driving and impaired driving.
States are rated on whether they have adopted a specific law not on other measures of an effective highway safety program, according to the report.
Nevada lost points for not having laws on the books for issues including booster seats, night time driving restrictions for young drivers, and more supervised driving for beginners.
"Nevada is in that red zone where you passed some traffic safety laws but you're really lacking in the optimal laws that we recommend," Gill said. "You don't have the protections in place that other states have."
Nevada roadways saw 330 traffic related deaths in 2018. According to the report, the annual economic cost due to motor vehicle crashes is $1.9 billion.
