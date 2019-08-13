LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Mojave High School PE teacher was arrested and charged with kidnapping, child abuse and sale of a controlled substance, according to Clark County School District Police.
The department said officers arrested 41-year-old Abraham Gonzalez on July 29 from an investigation that began July 19.
The investigation was still ongoing and Gonzalez may receive additional charges, the department said.
CCSD police said Gonzalez was employed as a physical education teacher since August 2006.
According to his arrest report, Gonzalez met a female student on the dating app Plenty of Fish. According to the victim's mother, he bought her things and drove her out of state without her permission.
The victim was not identified in police paperwork, but police said she has a learning disability and ADD, according to her mom.
Police said they found two cell phones belonging to the victim, and on Gonzalez's phone were 2,456 phone calls, text and photos.
Gonzalez reportedly told police the victim said she was 21, then recently told him she was 17 but did not have identification. She told police he was her friend and brought her marijuana multiple times.
A family member of the victim said she thought to two were in a sexual relationship because she saw the two kissing, then warned him to stay away.
Police said Gonzalez contacted CCSD police to "clear up" the police report. The victim was unwilling to cooperate with the investigation, police said.
The teacher was not named in a letter to parents of Mojave High School from Principal Greg Cole, though he urged parents to talk with the students and "remain in constant communication with them regarding their interactions with others."
"Gonzalez will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the concerns relating to his arrest are fully investigated and appropriate action is taken," Sgt. Bryan Zink with CCSD police said in an email.
Court records show Gonzalez appeared on July 30 and was granted $75,000 bail with conditions of electronic monitoring and to stay away from the victims "and victim's address."
A video statement from CCSD police was made available on the department's Facebook page.
Gonzalez was initially booked into Clark County Detention Center.
