LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man arrested last week in a Motel 6 homicide told police he fought with the woman after marijuana went missing from his room.
The arrest report for Evanda Jones, 43, said multiple people called 9-1-1 on the afternoon of May 7 from the Motel 6 at 195 E. Tropicana Ave. Las Vegas police arrived and found a woman on the second floor dead with stab wounds.
Police said Jones went to another room after the alleged stabbing, but fled the area on foot before police arrived. The victim was later identified as Malisa Mays from a driver's license found in her clothes.
A witness who knows Jones told police they heard him and the victim fighting. They told police Jones came back inside with blood on his hands and clothes, saying, "I told the [expletive] to quit playing me." They told police he said he was going to jail, but not for what.
A couple staying at the Motel 6 told police they saw the fight between Jones and Mays, and after hearing her scream, saw a large amount of blood.
On May 10, police located Jones at the Plaza Hotel in downtown Las Vegas and arrested him on a murder charge.
In custody, police said Jones told them he met the victim at the nearby Travel Lodge and they were not friendly to each other. He told them 10 minutes prior to her stabbing, he noticed marijuana missing from his room. He told police he had a small knife in his hand while he was arguing with her. After the altercation, he left the area and "walked around the Strip," the report said.
Jones is expected in court again on May 27.
